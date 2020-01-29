OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 30, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BLANK, Darrell T., 85; Sun Prairie
FARBER, Delores L., 87; Reedsburg
PAAR, Virgil Roman, 80; Cross Plains
MYER, Maria Josefa Claire "Fefa" Whitman, 96; of Madison
WEISENSAL, Stella M. (Meitner), 94; Sun Prairie
OTHER DEATHS
TODAY'S FUNERALS
MCCREA, Ronald, 5 p.m., Evjue Commons at Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison
MELL, David, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
O'BRIEN, Paul Joseph, 11:00 a.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
RILEY, Robert E., 11:30 a.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
SHALKHAM, Sandra, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
SMITH, Kyle, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
TRYON, Steven, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church of Stoughton, 525 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton
