OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 30, 2020
BLANK, Darrell T., 85; Sun Prairie                                 

FARBER, Delores L., 87; Reedsburg                              

PAAR, Virgil Roman, 80; Cross Plains                                  

MYER, Maria Josefa Claire "Fefa" Whitman, 96; of Madison  

WEISENSAL, Stella M. (Meitner), 94; Sun Prairie                     

MCCREA, Ronald, 5 p.m., Evjue Commons at Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison

MELL, David, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

O'BRIEN, Paul Joseph, 11:00 a.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

RILEY, Robert E., 11:30 a.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

SHALKHAM, Sandra, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

SMITH, Kyle, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation  Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

TRYON, Steven, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church of Stoughton, 525 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton

