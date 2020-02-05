OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 6, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

FOSDAL, Wayne Oliver, 81; Stoughton/Cambridge

MICKELSON, Betty J., 77; Madison

MOLL, Frederick T., 74; Middleton          

SKAAR, Yvonne Bonnie, 80; Fox Lake

OTHER DEATHS

SLATTS, Debra J., 63, Tuesday; Platteville

WEITTENHILLER, Gene A., 72, Friday; Prairie du Sac

TODAY'S FUNERALS

ALLISON, Al, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

BARDEN, Lorna, 3 to 5 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

CALL, Rose, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

HELT, Dustin “Dusty”, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee

