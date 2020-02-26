OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 27, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 27, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BONIN, Joseph Fredrick, 45; Portage

KLEIN, Donald, 72; Sun Prairie                             

SAAGER, Thomas Michael, 62; Poynette/Rio               

VIRNIG, Sandra Rae (Shire), 84; Madison                       

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BONG, Robert, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

BUTLER, William, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

SUCHOMEL, Eugene, Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.

UTZIG, Jean, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of 11:00 Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics