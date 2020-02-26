OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 27, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BONIN, Joseph Fredrick, 45; Portage
KLEIN, Donald, 72; Sun Prairie
SAAGER, Thomas Michael, 62; Poynette/Rio
VIRNIG, Sandra Rae (Shire), 84; Madison
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BONG, Robert, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
BUTLER, William, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
SUCHOMEL, Eugene, Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.
UTZIG, Jean, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
