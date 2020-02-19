OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 20, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 20, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

FIORE, Sabrina "Shirley" Mae, 84; Madison                        

MCENIRY, Marcella L., 103; Monona                                      

JENSEN, Rosemary Katherine (Eiling), 96; Madison                  

YADRO, Andrew J., 30; Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

FORD, Frances, 12:00 p.m. Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 North Sherman Avenue, Madison

HASPL, Lee, 1 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona

JOHNSON, Betty, 11 a.m., VISITATION ONLY, Roselawn Memorial Park Chapel, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona

KRATSCH, Douglas, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

SCHAEFER, Ronald, 12 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison

SILLAH, Abdoul “Malick”, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

