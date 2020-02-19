OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 20, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
FIORE, Sabrina "Shirley" Mae, 84; Madison
MCENIRY, Marcella L., 103; Monona
JENSEN, Rosemary Katherine (Eiling), 96; Madison
YADRO, Andrew J., 30; Madison
TODAY'S FUNERALS
You have free articles remaining.
FORD, Frances, 12:00 p.m. Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 North Sherman Avenue, Madison
HASPL, Lee, 1 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona
JOHNSON, Betty, 11 a.m., VISITATION ONLY, Roselawn Memorial Park Chapel, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona
KRATSCH, Douglas, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
SCHAEFER, Ronald, 12 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison
SILLAH, Abdoul “Malick”, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.