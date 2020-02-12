OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 13, 2020

AMELONG, Carol A., 75 Madison / Richland Center
BACH, Viola (Salg), 88 Madison
HERSHLEDER, Stan, 77 Madison
JOHNSON, Lorena E. “Sally”, 85 Arena
LINDE, Christian Wray, 90 Pardeeville
ROSIN, Andrew, 38 Portage
ALM, Lois, 11 a.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb
McFARLANE, Lynne M., 4 -7 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
WARNER, Donald Edwin, 1:00 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona
