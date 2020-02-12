OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 13, 2020

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, February 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

AMELONG, Carol A., 75 Madison / Richland Center

BACH, Viola (Salg), 88 Madison

HERSHLEDER, Stan, 77 Madison

JOHNSON, Lorena E. “Sally”, 85 Arena

LINDE, Christian Wray, 90 Pardeeville

ROSIN, Andrew, 38 Portage

ALM, Lois, 11 a.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb

McFARLANE, Lynne M., 4 -7 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

WARNER, Donald Edwin, 1:00 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona

See all published obituaries on Madison.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics