ABRAHAMSON, Phyllis (Kepler Seabrook, Texas

ENDRES, Armella C., 95 Waunakee

JOHNSON, Robert Stephen “Steve”, 74 Columbia

KITE, JR., David L., age 72, died on December 4, 2019, Livingston

ANDERSON, Mary, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth

AUBY, Janette A., Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Janette

BARRETT, Leona, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

ELLER, Duane, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

HAAS, Lorraine Carol, noon, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie

LENLING, Jean M.,11 a.m., St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee

OLANIYAN, Tejumola, VISITATION ONLY, 9 a.m.–11 a.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

SKORNICA, Joel L., 5 p.m., Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

ZEEH, Peter, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

