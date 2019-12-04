ABRAHAMSON, Phyllis (Kepler Seabrook, Texas
ENDRES, Armella C., 95 Waunakee
JOHNSON, Robert Stephen “Steve”, 74 Columbia
KITE, JR., David L., age 72, died on December 4, 2019, Livingston
ANDERSON, Mary, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth
AUBY, Janette A., Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Janette
BARRETT, Leona, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
ELLER, Duane, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
HAAS, Lorraine Carol, noon, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie
LENLING, Jean M.,11 a.m., St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee
OLANIYAN, Tejumola, VISITATION ONLY, 9 a.m.–11 a.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
SKORNICA, Joel L., 5 p.m., Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704
ZEEH, Peter, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.