OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, December 19, 2019

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BURBACH, Sue, 60; Madison
OTHER DEATHS
MCREYNOLDS, Geraldine A., age 96, on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Fennimore.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
GRANZEN, Dennis, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
MALEC, Ralph, 12 noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
WAGNER, Jerome, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton
