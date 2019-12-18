OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, December 19, 2019
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, December 19, 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BURBACH, Sue, 60; Madison

OTHER DEATHS

MCREYNOLDS, Geraldine A., age 96, on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Fennimore.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

GRANZEN, Dennis, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

MALEC, Ralph, 12 noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

WAGNER, Jerome, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics