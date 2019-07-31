DECKER, Christopher J., 54 Madison

DETRA, Monica Mary, 101 Madison

GULMIRE, Janet K., 67 Cottage Grove / McFarland

MEISTER, Richard S. “Dick”, 90 Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells

NEATH, Virginia May, 93 Belleville

JOHNSON, Stanley LaVerne, 12 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

MORTON, James Wesley, 3 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Services, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

RAULS, Frederick L. (Fritz), 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison

RICKEY, Patricia, 10:30 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison

SHOWERS, Thomas A., 4 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton

TOMMERSON, Audrey, 11 a.m., Middleton Community Church, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton

