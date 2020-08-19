You have permission to edit this article.
Obit Index WSJ for Thursday, August 20, 2020

HILLESHIEM, Sharon Ann, 79Waunakee

MURPHY, John C. “Jack,” 88Madison

SHIMKO, Dorothy Jane (Marker), 94Brodhead

YOUNG, Vernon P. “Paul,” 96Madison

BITTOURNA, Carol, 4 p.m., outdoor service, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

CHIONO, Linda, noon to 1 p.m., outdoor visitation only, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

DREHER, Frederick, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison

MEIER, Joseph Jr., 11 a.m., New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth

