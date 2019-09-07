TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ALDERMAN, Joyce, 89; New Glarus, Wis
BASS, Rosemary E., 93; Madison
BELISLE, Verlyn J., 93; Madison
BUECHNER, Ralph Leo, 95; Mount Horeb
BUTTERIS, Gary M., 73; Dodgeville
CALDEN, Ruth, 92; Madison
COOKSON, David Upjohn, 86; Madison
DAVIS, Eloise J., 91; Madison
DETRA, Anthony C., 63; Madison
DIEHM, Paul K., 48; DeForest
GARCIA, Santina "Tina" A. (Gianuzio), 95; Madison / Belleville
GEISLER, Lillian (Kosikowski), 90; Madison
GOEBLER, Bernhardt T. "Ben, Beny, Bernie”, 93; Mt. Vernon/Verona
HUMMEL, Mabel (Sommers); Madison
JAEGER, Daniel R. "Dan", 60; Poynette
JOHNSON, Samuel B.; Madison
KINZEL, Ralph Clarence, 84; Madison
KLEIN, Ronald (Ron) M.D., 76; Madison
KLUG, Fern J., 98; Oregon
KUENNING, Bette, 89; Madison
LEGLER, Emilie Mae (Offerdahl), 88; Ft. Myers/Verona
LUCK, Ralph Harold, 91; Lodi
LUND, Joan Marian, 100; Madison
LUTHER, Terry E., 73; Poynette / Waterloo
MALOFSKY, Rona Beth (nee Cohen), 83; Madison
MARSHALL, Hazel Jean, 96; Richland Center
MAUSOLF, Audrey E., 86; Madison
MEYER, Audrey J. (Flamme), 85; Madison
PHERSON, Roseland Kay, 81; Madison / Lake Wisconsin
POWERS, Raphael "Ray" Joseph, 85; Mazomanie
PRINGLE, Sidney, 86; Madison
ROGERS, Annette D. "Netta", 68; Madison
SAXE, Betty Jane, 93; Madison
SCHELLPFEFFER, Gerald Alton (Jerry), 86; Waunakee
STEELE, Virginia Mae, 97, Sun Prairie
TYGUM, Linda Elaine, 69; Madison
WILLIAMS, Darcy Elaine, 64; Madison
OTHER DEATHS
JANSEN, Frederic William, born on April 2, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., Dr. Frederic W. Jansen passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Joyce; five children; and seven grandchildren.; Oceanside, Calif.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
DALLMAN, John, 2 p.m to 4 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral Home, 1710 Center St., Black Earth
FOSS, Nancy Ann, 2 p.m., Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
HEFTY, Lawrence, 10:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb
LOKOWICH, Kaye Marie, 2 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
