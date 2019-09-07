TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ALDERMAN, Joyce, 89; New Glarus, Wis

BASS, Rosemary E., 93; Madison                         

BELISLE, Verlyn J., 93; Madison                         

BUECHNER, Ralph Leo, 95; Mount Horeb            

BUTTERIS, Gary M., 73; Dodgeville                     

CALDEN, Ruth, 92; Madison                                    

COOKSON, David Upjohn, 86; Madison                    

DAVIS, Eloise J., 91; Madison                                  

DETRA, Anthony C., 63; Madison                              

DIEHM, Paul K., 48; DeForest                                  

GARCIA, Santina "Tina" A. (Gianuzio), 95; Madison / Belleville     

GEISLER, Lillian (Kosikowski), 90; Madison

GOEBLER, Bernhardt T. "Ben, Beny, Bernie”, 93; Mt. Vernon/Verona   

HUMMEL, Mabel (Sommers); Madison

JAEGER, Daniel R. "Dan", 60; Poynette                        

JOHNSON, Samuel B.; Madison                                   

KINZEL, Ralph Clarence, 84; Madison

KLEIN, Ronald (Ron) M.D., 76; Madison                       

KLUG, Fern J., 98; Oregon                                        

KUENNING, Bette, 89; Madison                                   

LEGLER, Emilie Mae (Offerdahl), 88; Ft. Myers/Verona  

LUCK, Ralph Harold, 91; Lodi                                      

LUND, Joan Marian, 100; Madison                                

LUTHER, Terry E., 73; Poynette / Waterloo

MALOFSKY, Rona Beth (nee Cohen), 83; Madison                  

MARSHALL, Hazel Jean, 96; Richland Center                          

MAUSOLF, Audrey E., 86; Madison

MEYER, Audrey J. (Flamme), 85; Madison

PHERSON, Roseland Kay, 81; Madison / Lake Wisconsin      

POWERS, Raphael "Ray" Joseph, 85; Mazomanie                   

PRINGLE, Sidney, 86; Madison                                      

ROGERS, Annette D. "Netta", 68; Madison                

SAXE, Betty Jane, 93; Madison                                 

SCHELLPFEFFER, Gerald Alton (Jerry), 86; Waunakee   

STEELE, Virginia Mae, 97, Sun Prairie                        

TYGUM, Linda Elaine, 69; Madison                   

WILLIAMS, Darcy Elaine, 64; Madison                     

OTHER DEATHS

JANSEN, Frederic William, born on April 2, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., Dr. Frederic W. Jansen passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Joyce; five children; and seven grandchildren.; Oceanside, Calif.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

DALLMAN, John, 2 p.m to 4 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral Home, 1710 Center St., Black Earth

FOSS, Nancy Ann, 2 p.m., Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

HEFTY, Lawrence, 10:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb                                      

LOKOWICH, Kaye Marie, 2 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of September OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.