BRADLEY, Linda Mae, 73 Madison
DIGGAN, Michael “Mike”, 79 Madison/Royal Oak, Mich.
DRYER, Gerald, 75 Madison
FROEMMING, Mary Elizabeth (Wilson), 98 Madison
GINK, Arnold “Arnie” K., 94 Madison
GRONLI, Ryan Kirk, 44 Madison
HEILERT, Deborah Sue, 53 Madison
HILL, S. Kent “Sonny”, 80 Madison
HOFFMAN, Elizabeth L., 84 Madison
HOLLFELDER, James “Cully” Edward, 76 Madison
HUEGEL, Daniel Peter, 67 Madison
HYMAN, Catherine “Nancy” Murrin, 87 Madison/Florida
JOHNSON, Gary L., 71 Middleton
KRALL, Arlene Mae, 88 Sun Prairie
LARSON, Richard A., 89 Mequon
LEGLER, Emilie Mae (Offerdahl), 88 Fort Myers/Verona
LESTER, Dr. Rosemarie Katerina Renate Madison
LUNDT, Peter A., 79 Middleton
MCCANN, Barbara (Bennett), 86 Madison
NELSON, Paul John, 93 Deerfield
PEARSON, Gene Alvin, 79 Monona
PFEIFFER, Ralph Albert, 94 Madison
REAMER, Iris N., 90 Cottage Grove
SALOUTOS, Dr. Charles, 89 Platteville
SERSCH, Jean Wilhelmina (Schimming), 92 Stoughton
SHIRLEY, Patrick, 91 Fennimore
STURM, Dr. Rodney J., 88 Madison
SULLIVAN, Philip L., 86 Madison
TERPSTRA, Lewis Barton, 77 Madison
WENZ, Rocky J., 66 Madison
ZIEGLER, David J., 75 Middleton
ODDO, Elsie “Elyse” Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 95, Sept. 16 Sun City Center, Fla./ Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee
BAINBRIDGE, John, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona
CALVERT, Justin, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
NELSON, Paul, 10:30 a.m., Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., Deerfield
WALLACE, Barbara, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
To plant a tree in memory of September OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.