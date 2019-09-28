BRADLEY, Linda Mae, 73 Madison

DIGGAN, Michael “Mike”, 79 Madison/Royal Oak, Mich.

DRYER, Gerald, 75 Madison

FROEMMING, Mary Elizabeth (Wilson), 98 Madison

GINK, Arnold “Arnie” K., 94 Madison

GRONLI, Ryan Kirk, 44 Madison

HEILERT, Deborah Sue, 53 Madison

HILL, S. Kent “Sonny”, 80 Madison

HOFFMAN, Elizabeth L., 84 Madison

HOLLFELDER, James “Cully” Edward, 76 Madison

HUEGEL, Daniel Peter, 67 Madison

HYMAN, Catherine “Nancy” Murrin, 87 Madison/Florida

JOHNSON, Gary L., 71 Middleton

KRALL, Arlene Mae, 88 Sun Prairie

LARSON, Richard A., 89 Mequon

LEGLER, Emilie Mae (Offerdahl), 88 Fort Myers/Verona

LESTER, Dr. Rosemarie Katerina Renate Madison

LUNDT, Peter A., 79 Middleton

MCCANN, Barbara (Bennett), 86 Madison

NELSON, Paul John, 93 Deerfield

PEARSON, Gene Alvin, 79 Monona

PFEIFFER, Ralph Albert, 94 Madison

REAMER, Iris N., 90 Cottage Grove

SALOUTOS, Dr. Charles, 89 Platteville

SERSCH, Jean Wilhelmina (Schimming), 92 Stoughton

SHIRLEY, Patrick, 91 Fennimore

STURM, Dr. Rodney J., 88 Madison

SULLIVAN, Philip L., 86 Madison

TERPSTRA, Lewis Barton, 77 Madison

WENZ, Rocky J., 66 Madison

ZIEGLER, David J., 75 Middleton

ODDO, Elsie “Elyse” Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 95, Sept. 16 Sun City Center, Fla./ Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee

BAINBRIDGE, John, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona

CALVERT, Justin, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

NELSON, Paul, 10:30 a.m., Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., Deerfield

WALLACE, Barbara, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

