ANDERSON, John A., 82 Troy Township/Blackhawk

ASKEY, Richard Allen, 86 Madison

AUSTIN, Ottilia Esther, 96 Black Earth

BARKER, John W., 86 Brooklyn

BENTZ, John H., 93 Madison

BORCHARDT, William Glen, 89 Madison

BROWN, Betty Ann, 89 Middleton

BURKI, Gordon E., 90 Janesville

BUTLER, Frances Ann, 91 Monona

CROOK, Jack Madison

DINGER, Jeffrey Lee, 66 Sun Prairie/Madison

ECKSTEIN, Steven Lee “Herman”, 67 Brooklyn/Cross Plains

GRINDE, Anita Marie, 81 Waunakee/Arlington

HAVEL, Bruce Arnold, 67 Deerfield/DeForest

HEININGER, Mark W., 63 Madison

HERRICK, Todd Martin, 59 Sun Prairie

HICKLIN, PH-D, Fannie Ella Frazier, 101 Madison

JACOBY, Orville C., 84 Madison

JENSEN, Karla T., 87 Fitchburg

JOHNSON, Marilyn L., 93 Madison

JORDAN, John Peter, 68 Madison

LARSEN, Roger Alan, 69 Sun Prairie

LAWRENCE, Elizabeth “Liz”, 73 Fitchburg

LENDBORG, Marian Ada, 85 Madison

MAHONEY-BUHLER, Pearl L., 61 Madison

MARKIN, Christine F. “Chris”, 77 Stoughton

MCCORMICK, Rose, 89 Madison

MEYER, Greta A., 87 Madison

MUELLER, Curtis F., 85 Prairie Du Sac

MULLEN, Larry P., 75 Reedsburg

PULVERMACHER, Richard Allen “Rick”, Sr., 81 Waunakee

RABERDING-WILKINS, Sandra, 60 Middleton

SKILES, Deloris, 92 Verona

SMITH, Caroline B., 81 Madison

STONESTREET, Patricia Elaine (Mitchell), 82 Dodgeville

SUNDERLAGE, Edith, 97 Madison

THOMPSON, Dean Richard, 61 Athens, Ala.

ULRICH, Jenah, 42 Madison

URBEN, Patricia M. “Pat,” 85 Oregon

WAMBACH, JR., William (Bill) Theodore, 94 Sun Prairie

ERKHERT JR., Joseph, 88, Saturday Fennimore

KOONS SR., Milton “Mick” J., 88, Tuesday Hazel Green

PLAUTZ, Florence H., 100, Saturday Fennimore

STUDNICKA, Leroy J., veteran, 83, Friday at Boscobel Care & Rehab Boscobel

BUCKMASTER, James D., noon, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

BUTLER, Frances, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona

BUSH, Keith, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

URBEN, Patricia, noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

WALKER, Donald, 1 to 4 p.m., The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona

