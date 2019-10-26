ANDERSON, John A., 82 Troy Township/Blackhawk
ASKEY, Richard Allen, 86 Madison
AUSTIN, Ottilia Esther, 96 Black Earth
BARKER, John W., 86 Brooklyn
BENTZ, John H., 93 Madison
BORCHARDT, William Glen, 89 Madison
BROWN, Betty Ann, 89 Middleton
BURKI, Gordon E., 90 Janesville
BUTLER, Frances Ann, 91 Monona
CROOK, Jack Madison
DINGER, Jeffrey Lee, 66 Sun Prairie/Madison
ECKSTEIN, Steven Lee “Herman”, 67 Brooklyn/Cross Plains
GRINDE, Anita Marie, 81 Waunakee/Arlington
HAVEL, Bruce Arnold, 67 Deerfield/DeForest
HEININGER, Mark W., 63 Madison
HERRICK, Todd Martin, 59 Sun Prairie
HICKLIN, PH-D, Fannie Ella Frazier, 101 Madison
JACOBY, Orville C., 84 Madison
JENSEN, Karla T., 87 Fitchburg
JOHNSON, Marilyn L., 93 Madison
JORDAN, John Peter, 68 Madison
LARSEN, Roger Alan, 69 Sun Prairie
LAWRENCE, Elizabeth “Liz”, 73 Fitchburg
LENDBORG, Marian Ada, 85 Madison
MAHONEY-BUHLER, Pearl L., 61 Madison
MARKIN, Christine F. “Chris”, 77 Stoughton
MCCORMICK, Rose, 89 Madison
MEYER, Greta A., 87 Madison
MUELLER, Curtis F., 85 Prairie Du Sac
MULLEN, Larry P., 75 Reedsburg
PULVERMACHER, Richard Allen “Rick”, Sr., 81 Waunakee
RABERDING-WILKINS, Sandra, 60 Middleton
SKILES, Deloris, 92 Verona
SMITH, Caroline B., 81 Madison
STONESTREET, Patricia Elaine (Mitchell), 82 Dodgeville
SUNDERLAGE, Edith, 97 Madison
THOMPSON, Dean Richard, 61 Athens, Ala.
ULRICH, Jenah, 42 Madison
URBEN, Patricia M. “Pat,” 85 Oregon
WAMBACH, JR., William (Bill) Theodore, 94 Sun Prairie
ERKHERT JR., Joseph, 88, Saturday Fennimore
KOONS SR., Milton “Mick” J., 88, Tuesday Hazel Green
PLAUTZ, Florence H., 100, Saturday Fennimore
STUDNICKA, Leroy J., veteran, 83, Friday at Boscobel Care & Rehab Boscobel
BUCKMASTER, James D., noon, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
BUTLER, Frances, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
BUSH, Keith, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
URBEN, Patricia, noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
WALKER, Donald, 1 to 4 p.m., The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona
