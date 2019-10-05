ALBRIGHT, Arthur Joseph, 77 Montello

CHIZEK, Shirley Ann (Plyer), 85 Lodi

DUPUIS, Rita Ann, 76 Waunakee

ECKSTEIN, Shara Marie, 41 Poynette

GINTHER, Weyland R., 90 Madison

GJERMO, Lowell J., 86 Deerfield/Stoughton

GOLDEN, Jeffrey, 76 Madison

HANSON, Herbert T., 84 Bonita Springs, Fla.

HANSON, Myrna Gail (Buehrens), 82 Middleton

HART, David Aaron, 80 Madison/Hudson

JORDAN, John P., 68 Madison

KOCH, Phyllis Rose (Voegeli), 93 Madison

KRATZ, Virginia A., 88 Middleton

LAMB, Melissa, 51 Madison

LARSON, LaVonne M., 78 DeForest

LUND, Jeffrey O. “Jeff”, 60 Sun Prairie

MARTY, Anne Marie “Zella”, 93 Chetek/Monona

MOHR, Laquita “Dolly”, 86 McFarland

MOONEY, Frank John, 98 Madison

MULLER, Norman C. “Norm”, 81

NEUHAUSER PODELL, Mary, 94 Madison/Middleton

OPITZ, Kenneth D., 101 Westport

OTTESON, Laurie L., 66 Waterloo

SMIEJA, Georgia Rose, 87 Waunakee

SPROULE, Warren A., 92 Madison

SQUIRES, Addrena “Supergram” Matthews Adams, 91

Red Banks, Miss./Madison

STANDIFORD, James F., 88 Baraboo

STARK, Melvin L. “Mel”, 74 Waukesha/Marshall

SWIGGUM, Devona, 92 Madison

WEBER, Walter P. “Wally” “Mike”, 86 McFarland

WEST, Robert “Bob” E., 77 Madison

ZETTLE, Robert A., 55 Madison/Monroe

NANKEY, Eunice Irene, Wednesday, at home in Highland

RAMIREZ-FREIBERG, Jesse Lee, 21, Fennimore, Wednesday, in Lancaster

YEAGER, Rev. Philip A., Saturday, at Bloomfield Healthcare, Dodgeville

ODDO, Elyse Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 1 to 3 p.m., Security Patrol Building Community Room, 1225 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, Fla.

WALKER, Glenda, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

￼Denotes organ donor

To plant a tree in memory of October OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.