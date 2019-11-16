TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ANDREW, Linda Kay; Monona 1 PHOTO
BELISLE, Lois LaVonne, 90; Madison 1 PHOTO
BLASCHKE, Robert Charles, 86; Mesa, Ariz. / DeForest, Wis. 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
BLASCHKE, Sharon K., 79; Mesa, Ariz. / DeForest, Wis. 1 PHOTO
BOWMAN, Joyce Ann, 68; Stoughton 1 PHOTO
BYRNE, Patricia Ann (Loney), 91; Monona 1 PHOTO
COLVIN, Catherine B., 8; Oregon 1 PHOTO
CONRAD, Glenda June, 62; Oregon 1 PHOTO / 1 DONOR
COVEY, Joel, 79; Madison 1 PHOTO
FIELDS, James "Jim", 69; Madison 1 PHOTO
GIETZEL, Jeanne M., 91; Burnett
HEIMAN, Jo Lee P., 81; Marshall 1 PHOTO
HEROLD, Kathryn E., 100; Richland Center 1 PHOTO
HINTZ, Cyrene M., 96; Dodgeville / Spring Green 1 PHOTO
ICENOGLE, Roger, 89; Arlington 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
KIRNER, Donald, 91; Prairie Du Sac 1 PHOTO
KOHL, Timothy James; Madison 1 PHOTO
MAVES, Sandra J. (Harried); Stoughton NONE
MAY, Julie Ann, 53; Middleton 1 PHOTO
MITCHELL, LuAnn M., 83; Portage 1 PHOTO
NEITH, Casey J., 88; Brooklyn 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
NEUMAN, Dennis C., 84; Waunakee 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
NIEHOFF, John H., 81; Fall River 1 PHOTO
PETERS, Michael Alfred, 81; DeForest 1 PHOTO
RASTAS, Adeline “Jane”, 86; Westport NONE
REINDL, John Joseph, 71; Milwaukee NONE
ROBERTS, Hugh "Rob", 89; Sun Prairie, Wis. / Houghton, Mis. 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
ROGERS, Buddy, 88; Madison
SINGLETARY, Phillip R.; Watertown NONE
SKORNICKA, Joel L., 82; Madison 1 FLAG
SMITH, Merwin Dale, 88; Sun Prairie 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
THOMAS, Deborah “Debby”; Madison 1 PHOTO
TOPP, John Carl; Middleton 1 PHOTO
WESTGATE, Frederick John, 93; Middleton 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
WHITMORE, Dorothy Helen "Dottie", 72; Oregon 1 PHOTO
WILLIAMS, Marcella "Marce", 97; Middleton 1 PHOTO
OTHER DEATHS
DAILEY, Jason Jay, age 26, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019; Necedah/Fennimore
DAX, Eileen M. age 94, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Riverdale HCC in Muscoda – Highland
DOYLE, Rosalyn M. “Rosie”, 94, Hazel Green, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City
TODAY'S FUNERALS
NELSON, Howard VISITATION, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton
