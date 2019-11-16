TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ANDREW, Linda Kay; Monona                                        1 PHOTO

BELISLE, Lois LaVonne, 90; Madison                              1 PHOTO

BLASCHKE, Robert Charles, 86; Mesa, Ariz. / DeForest, Wis.     1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

BLASCHKE, Sharon K., 79; Mesa, Ariz. / DeForest, Wis.             1 PHOTO

BOWMAN, Joyce Ann, 68; Stoughton                                   1 PHOTO

BYRNE, Patricia Ann (Loney), 91; Monona                          1 PHOTO

COLVIN, Catherine B., 8; Oregon                                   1 PHOTO

CONRAD, Glenda June, 62; Oregon                             1 PHOTO / 1 DONOR

COVEY, Joel, 79; Madison                                              1 PHOTO

FIELDS, James "Jim", 69; Madison                                 1 PHOTO

GIETZEL, Jeanne M., 91; Burnett

HEIMAN, Jo Lee P., 81; Marshall                                   1 PHOTO

HEROLD, Kathryn E., 100; Richland Center                     1 PHOTO

HINTZ, Cyrene M., 96; Dodgeville / Spring Green           1 PHOTO

ICENOGLE, Roger, 89; Arlington                                    1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

KIRNER, Donald, 91; Prairie Du Sac                              1 PHOTO

KOHL, Timothy James; Madison                                    1 PHOTO

MAVES, Sandra J. (Harried); Stoughton                           NONE

MAY, Julie Ann, 53; Middleton                                        1 PHOTO

MITCHELL, LuAnn M., 83; Portage                                  1 PHOTO

NEITH, Casey J., 88; Brooklyn                                      1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

NEUMAN, Dennis C., 84; Waunakee                             1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

NIEHOFF, John H., 81; Fall River                                    1 PHOTO

PETERS, Michael Alfred, 81; DeForest                             1 PHOTO

RASTAS, Adeline “Jane”, 86; Westport                              NONE

REINDL, John Joseph, 71; Milwaukee                              NONE

ROBERTS, Hugh "Rob", 89; Sun Prairie, Wis. / Houghton, Mis.   1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

ROGERS, Buddy, 88; Madison

SINGLETARY, Phillip R.; Watertown                                  NONE

SKORNICKA, Joel L., 82; Madison                                   1 FLAG

SMITH, Merwin Dale, 88; Sun Prairie                      1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

THOMAS, Deborah “Debby”; Madison                             1 PHOTO

TOPP, John Carl; Middleton                                          1 PHOTO

WESTGATE, Frederick John, 93; Middleton                 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

WHITMORE, Dorothy Helen "Dottie", 72; Oregon            1 PHOTO

WILLIAMS, Marcella "Marce", 97; Middleton                   1 PHOTO

DAILEY, Jason Jay, age 26, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019; Necedah/Fennimore

DAX, Eileen M. age 94, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Riverdale HCC in Muscoda – Highland

DOYLE, Rosalyn M. “Rosie”, 94, Hazel Green, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City

NELSON, Howard VISITATION, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton

