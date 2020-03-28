OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BABULA, Miriam (Netzel), 95; Monroe
BAUMANS, Grace Jane, 94; Madison
BECKER, Susan (Lawson); Madison
BELKA, Francis "Frank, Frankie" Eugene
BROWN, Janette E. (Duckert), 81; Belleville
BROWN, Marilyn (Imhoff), 71; Madison
BYRNS, Ellen I., 82; Poynette
DAY, Bertha Ann, 87; Madison
FITZGIBBON, Janice Ann, 78; Madison
FORSTER, Charles Gerald, 77; Oregon
HAGEMANN, Mark, 64; Sacramento, Calif./Verona, Wis.
HARTMAN, Mary Alice, 99; Darlington
HECHT, Jeanne Fogel, 94; Madison
HERMANSON, Robert "Hermie", 70; Madison
HILDEBRANDT, Mary, 65; Madison
JOHNSON, Karen Beatrice, Prairie du Sac
JUNGBLUTH, Linda Kaye, 72; Madison
KELLER, Lawrence Eugene "Larry Pete", 75; Mt. Horeb
KEMNITZ, Joan Alice; Madison
KRAUSE, Donald D., 85; Madison
LYGHT, Constance Joan "Connie", 69; Wauzeka
MC GUIGAN, Margaret E., 87; Madison
MILLIKEN, Thomas James, 63; Madison, Wis./Rio Verde, Ariz.
MYERS, William "Bill" Ellsworth, Fitchburg
NELSON, Janice "Jan" Anne, 68; Oshkosh
NOLTEMEYER, Alice G., 95; DeForest
O'BRIEN, Edward Anthony "Eamon", 86; Cottage Grove
OTTER, Roseann Brei, 79; Waunakee
PAUST, David L., 83; Kroghville
PETERSON, Karl Holmes; Madison
RYAN, James Francis, 92; Fitchburg
SCHMID, Arletta Emily, 92; Madison
SCHULTE, Emmett E., 89; Madison
SCHWARZ, Louis Michael, 97; Sauk City
SODDY, Brian K. 54; Madison
VOLLBRECHT, Dorothy Jane (Bartz); Madison
ZERSEN, Arthur, 87; Baraboo/Boulder Junction/Lodi
OTHER DEATHS
LENZI, Cheryl M., age 60, of Madison, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Madison Senior Heights Community. Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory Services, Madison is assisting the family.
OFFERDAHL, Rocky B., age 51, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Private services will be held at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton.
