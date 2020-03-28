OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 29, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BABULA, Miriam (Netzel), 95; Monroe                                 

BAUMANS, Grace Jane, 94; Madison                                      

BECKER, Susan (Lawson); Madison                                      

BELKA, Francis "Frank, Frankie" Eugene                               

BROWN, Janette E. (Duckert), 81; Belleville                         

BROWN, Marilyn (Imhoff), 71; Madison                           

BYRNS, Ellen I., 82; Poynette                                            

DAY, Bertha Ann, 87; Madison                                           

FITZGIBBON, Janice Ann, 78; Madison                                 

FORSTER, Charles Gerald, 77; Oregon                                  

HAGEMANN, Mark, 64; Sacramento, Calif./Verona, Wis.          

HARTMAN, Mary Alice, 99; Darlington                                       

HECHT, Jeanne Fogel, 94; Madison                                      

HERMANSON, Robert "Hermie", 70; Madison                      

HILDEBRANDT, Mary, 65; Madison                                    

JOHNSON, Karen Beatrice, Prairie du Sac                  

JUNGBLUTH, Linda Kaye, 72; Madison                                

KELLER, Lawrence Eugene "Larry Pete", 75; Mt. Horeb             

KEMNITZ, Joan Alice; Madison                                           

KRAUSE, Donald D., 85; Madison                                    

LYGHT, Constance Joan "Connie", 69; Wauzeka                       

MC GUIGAN, Margaret E., 87; Madison                                    

MILLIKEN, Thomas James, 63; Madison, Wis./Rio Verde, Ariz. 

MYERS, William "Bill" Ellsworth, Fitchburg                              

NELSON, Janice "Jan" Anne, 68; Oshkosh

NOLTEMEYER, Alice G., 95; DeForest                                        

O'BRIEN, Edward Anthony "Eamon", 86; Cottage Grove        

OTTER, Roseann Brei, 79; Waunakee                                      

PAUST, David L., 83; Kroghville                                              

PETERSON, Karl Holmes; Madison                                         

RYAN, James Francis, 92; Fitchburg                             

SCHMID, Arletta Emily, 92; Madison                                

SCHULTE, Emmett E., 89; Madison                                    

SCHWARZ, Louis Michael, 97; Sauk City                             

SODDY, Brian K. 54; Madison                                           

VOLLBRECHT, Dorothy Jane (Bartz); Madison                          

ZERSEN, Arthur, 87; Baraboo/Boulder Junction/Lodi

OTHER DEATHS

LENZI, Cheryl M., age 60, of Madison, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Madison Senior Heights Community. Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory Services, Madison is assisting the family.

OFFERDAHL, Rocky B., age 51, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Private services will be held at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton.

