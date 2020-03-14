OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 15, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
AHEARN, Ann, 42; Cottage Grove
ARNOLD, Helen Arlene, 95; Madison
CORBETT, Elizabeth A. (Freeman), 80; Madison
DUROSE, Janice E (nee Kalish), 91; Madison
EBERT, Ruth Ann, 86; Madison
EWALD, Gale E.; Madison
FRENCH, Mary Alice; Naples, Fla.
GORST, James G., 60; Salem
GRAY, Diane Jean, 79; Middleton
HOLMGREN, Scott, 73; Monona
KIRNER, Scott Alan, 57; Prairie du Sac
KLOSSNER, Charlene (Char), 77; Madison
MANHART, Harry William, 78; Madison
MANTHE, Michael M., 63; Madison
NATTER, Sally Ann, 90; Janesville
ROTH, Donald, 90; Madison
SHANNON, Thomas R., 59; DeForest
SHERRY, Toby E., 92; Madison
SPENCER, Myrna J. (nee Gilbertson), 83; Cedarburg
VAN ROOY, Nancy A. (Blajeski), 76; The Villages, Fla.
WILLIAMS, Joyce Linda (J. Linda) DiMisa, 74; Crofton, Md.
OTHER DEATHS
CARTER, William L. “Bill”, age 71, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at V. A. Hospital in Madison – Highland
DREWS, Lorraine M. age 86, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Upland Hills NRC in Dodgeville – Highland
FURRER, Nellie K., 80, of Fennimore/Cuba City, Wis., passed away March 13, 2020 in Grand Island, Fla.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
HARTER, Karl - Service will be at a later date.
