OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 15, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 15, 2020

AHEARN, Ann, 42; Cottage Grove                                         

ARNOLD, Helen Arlene, 95; Madison                                    

CORBETT, Elizabeth A. (Freeman), 80; Madison                   

DUROSE, Janice E (nee Kalish), 91; Madison                             

EBERT, Ruth Ann, 86; Madison                                               

EWALD, Gale E.; Madison                                                     

FRENCH, Mary Alice; Naples, Fla.                                           

GORST, James G., 60; Salem                                                  

GRAY, Diane Jean, 79; Middleton                                             

HOLMGREN, Scott, 73; Monona                                          

KIRNER, Scott Alan, 57; Prairie du Sac                              

KLOSSNER, Charlene (Char), 77; Madison                            

MANHART, Harry William, 78; Madison                                   

MANTHE, Michael M., 63; Madison                                     

NATTER, Sally Ann, 90; Janesville                                       

ROTH, Donald, 90; Madison                                         

SHANNON, Thomas R., 59; DeForest                           

SHERRY, Toby E., 92; Madison                                           

SPENCER, Myrna J. (nee Gilbertson), 83; Cedarburg                 

VAN ROOY, Nancy A. (Blajeski), 76; The Villages, Fla.             

WILLIAMS, Joyce Linda (J. Linda) DiMisa, 74; Crofton, Md.           

CARTER, William L. “Bill”, age 71, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at V. A. Hospital in Madison – Highland

DREWS, Lorraine M. age 86, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Upland Hills NRC in Dodgeville – Highland

FURRER, Nellie K., 80, of Fennimore/Cuba City, Wis., passed away March 13, 2020 in Grand Island, Fla.

HARTER, Karl - Service will be at a later date. 

  

