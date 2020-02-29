OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 1, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ANDERSON, Irma Louise, 76; Madison
BLOODGOOD, Sharon S., 80; Madison
BRENNAN, Rosemary C., 82; Barneveld
COLLINS, Daniel C., 66; Madison
CROMPTON, Veryl Irene (Cozart), 90; Madison
EVERSON, Thomas "Evo" Norman, 69; McFarland
FACKLAM, Joann K, 85; Monona
FRANKLIN, John Benjamin, III, 50; Madison
FRIEDMAN, Gary H., 74; Madison
FRYMAN, Donald D., 86; Lodi
HERMAN, Glen "Bud", 89; Marshall
GIBEAUT, Michael "Frenchy", 70; Waunakee
KORBACH, Gertrude Elizabeth, 101; Spring Green
LACKE, Mary Donna, 88; Madison
LICHTE, Donald H., 84; Reedsburg
MCMAHON, Jack, 54; Deforest
O'BRIEN, Catherine J., 97; Pardeeville
PETERSEN, Adele Rose McConahey, 95; Madison
ROBERTS, Newton Millen, 91; Madison
SERSCH, Marie H.; Dodgeville
You have free articles remaining.
SCHRANK, Dorothy L., 95; Reedsburg
SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., 94; Verona
SEAVERT, Elizabeth Ann, 80; Madison
STINSON, Ralph Edward, 83; Madison
STRUPP, Aurelia Way "Rhea", 84; Middleton
VANDEVENTER, Rodney Ralph, 87; Edgerton
WELDA, Charles E., 82; Waunakee
WIEMER, David Steven, 66; Madison
WILLKE, Carl Loren "Chuck", 89; Sun City, Ariz.
WILSON, Wayne, 80; Wauwatosa
ZIMMER, Bernadette, 108; Madison/Waunakee
OTHER DEATHS
ARMS, James M. "Jim", age 68, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, of Boscobel
NELSON, Robert A, age 73, on Feb. 29, 2020, of Fennimore.
ROBSON, Mary Margaret, 72, on Feb. 28, 2020, of Hazel Green
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BRENNAN Rosemary, visitation only, 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
BUDINGER, Paula, memorial service, 2 p.m., Frost Woods Senior Apartments, 101 Frost Woods Road, Monona
NEWMAN, Kenneth, 2 p.m., Memorial Union Terrace (Tripp Commonsm second floor), 800 Langdon Street, Madison
SCHREURS, Eli, 3 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
ZARNDT, Sharon, memorial service, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.