OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, March 1, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ANDERSON, Irma Louise, 76; Madison                        

BLOODGOOD, Sharon S., 80; Madison                            

BRENNAN, Rosemary C., 82; Barneveld                        

COLLINS, Daniel C., 66; Madison                                    

CROMPTON, Veryl Irene (Cozart), 90; Madison                    

EVERSON, Thomas "Evo" Norman, 69; McFarland             

FACKLAM, Joann K, 85; Monona                                      

FRANKLIN, John Benjamin, III, 50; Madison                   

FRIEDMAN, Gary H., 74; Madison                                   

FRYMAN, Donald D., 86; Lodi                                        

HERMAN, Glen "Bud", 89; Marshall                                 

GIBEAUT, Michael "Frenchy", 70; Waunakee                                     

KORBACH, Gertrude Elizabeth, 101; Spring Green    

LACKE, Mary Donna, 88; Madison

LICHTE, Donald H., 84; Reedsburg                         

MCMAHON, Jack, 54; Deforest                                         

O'BRIEN, Catherine J., 97; Pardeeville                            

PETERSEN, Adele Rose McConahey, 95; Madison                

ROBERTS, Newton Millen, 91; Madison                                 

SERSCH, Marie H.; Dodgeville                                

SCHRANK, Dorothy L., 95;  Reedsburg

SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., 94; Verona                               

SEAVERT, Elizabeth Ann, 80; Madison                                       

STINSON, Ralph Edward, 83; Madison                                    

STRUPP, Aurelia Way "Rhea", 84; Middleton

VANDEVENTER, Rodney Ralph, 87; Edgerton              

WELDA, Charles E., 82; Waunakee                                     

WIEMER, David Steven, 66; Madison                                 

WILLKE, Carl Loren "Chuck", 89; Sun City, Ariz.                     

WILSON, Wayne, 80; Wauwatosa                                             

ZIMMER, Bernadette, 108; Madison/Waunakee         

OTHER DEATHS

ARMS, James M. "Jim", age 68, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, of Boscobel

NELSON, Robert A, age 73, on Feb. 29, 2020, of Fennimore. 

ROBSON, Mary Margaret, 72, on Feb. 28, 2020, of Hazel Green

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BRENNAN Rosemary, visitation only, 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb

BUDINGER, Paula, memorial service, 2 p.m., Frost Woods Senior Apartments, 101 Frost Woods Road, Monona

NEWMAN, Kenneth, 2 p.m., Memorial Union Terrace (Tripp Commonsm second floor), 800 Langdon Street, Madison

SCHREURS, Eli, 3 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

ZARNDT, Sharon, memorial service, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

