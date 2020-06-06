Obit Index WSJ for Sunday, June 7, 2020

ANDRINGA, Robert William, 51 Stillwater, Minn.
ARKIN, Gerard T., 78 Fond du Lac
BREWER, James M. Sr., 87 Monona
BYRNES, Ruth Ellen (Dunn), 95 Madison
CARPENTER, Jo Ann “Maugs”, 82 Middleton
CUMMINGS, Marlene Ann, 84 Chicago
CURRIER, Lloyd, 67 Muscoda
DANIELS, Irma Jean, 96 Madison
DUNHOUSE, Bernice E., 98 DeForest
DUPUIS, Dr. Rene M., 77 Waunakee
FENNE, Betzy Marie, 85 Madison
FORREST, Shirley A., 67 Madison
FRIEDL, Janice Marie “Jan”, 77 Madison
FRITCH, Rae Denise, 62 Stoughton
HARALDSON, Paul Louis, 95 Brodhead
HOFFMAN, Glenn C. Madison
JOHNSON, William Jr. Raleigh, N.C.
KENNEDY, Kevin W., 60 Madison
KLONGLAND, Richard J., 67 Sun Prairie
KOVACS, Edwin J. “Eddie”, 31 Oregon
LAMORE, Alexander Mathew “Alex”, 27 Sun Prairie
LEIKNESS, Roger, 76 Stoughton
MAERTZ, LeRoy G., 79 Sun Prairie
MONTROSS, Harold Wesley, 100 Madison
MORGAN, Julius, 82 Madison/Milwaukee
NELSON, Christian I. “Chris”, 91 DeForest/Portage
OSBORN, Anita Helga Lucie, 68 Madison
PETTY, Elixabeth “Beth”, 39 Madison
POLITE, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Cavanaugh), 59 Middleton/Hollandale
REIDELBACH, Dorothy, 92 Wisconsin Dells
REISS, Bernard A., 85 Madison
REUTER, Don L., 86 Prairie du Sac
ROBERSTAD, Helen Harriet (Rodgers), 97 Madison
ROH, JAMES L. “Jim”, 80 McFarland
RUNEY, Joyce Helen, 67 Madison
RYAN, Gloria J., 92 Reedsburg
SALZIEDER, Jeannette Elizabeth, 89 Oshkosh/Madison
SCHAEFFER, Charles G., 84 Cross Plains
SCHMITZ, Roger J., 83 Janesville
TIPLER, Keith E. “Tip”, 90 Madison
VANCE, Mary Ann, 73 Middleton
VIRNOCHE, Ellen, 89 Madison
VON BERGEN, Mickey, 77 Madison
WALKER, Romona Ann “Monie”, 91 Marshall
WIRTH, Wayne L., 87 Madison
SEIFERT, Katherine M. “Kay”, 70, Friday at home Middleton
WILDISH, Blanche, 94, Wednesday at Wellington Meadows Fort Atkinson
