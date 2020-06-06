Obit Index WSJ for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Obit Index WSJ for Sunday, June 7, 2020

ANDRINGA, Robert William, 51 Stillwater, Minn.

ARKIN, Gerard T., 78 Fond du Lac

BREWER, James M. Sr., 87 Monona

BYRNES, Ruth Ellen (Dunn), 95 Madison

CARPENTER, Jo Ann “Maugs”, 82 Middleton

CUMMINGS, Marlene Ann, 84 Chicago

CURRIER, Lloyd, 67 Muscoda

DANIELS, Irma Jean, 96 Madison

DUNHOUSE, Bernice E., 98 DeForest

DUPUIS, Dr. Rene M., 77 Waunakee

FENNE, Betzy Marie, 85 Madison

FORREST, Shirley A., 67 Madison

FRIEDL, Janice Marie “Jan”, 77 Madison

FRITCH, Rae Denise, 62 Stoughton

HARALDSON, Paul Louis, 95 Brodhead

HOFFMAN, Glenn C. Madison

JOHNSON, William Jr. Raleigh, N.C.

KENNEDY, Kevin W., 60 Madison

KLONGLAND, Richard J., 67 Sun Prairie

KOVACS, Edwin J. “Eddie”, 31 Oregon

LAMORE, Alexander Mathew “Alex”, 27 Sun Prairie

LEIKNESS, Roger, 76 Stoughton

MAERTZ, LeRoy G., 79 Sun Prairie

MONTROSS, Harold Wesley, 100 Madison

MORGAN, Julius, 82 Madison/Milwaukee

NELSON, Christian I. “Chris”, 91 DeForest/Portage

OSBORN, Anita Helga Lucie, 68 Madison

PETTY, Elixabeth “Beth”, 39 Madison

POLITE, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Cavanaugh), 59 Middleton/Hollandale

REIDELBACH, Dorothy, 92 Wisconsin Dells

REISS, Bernard A., 85 Madison

REUTER, Don L., 86 Prairie du Sac

ROBERSTAD, Helen Harriet (Rodgers), 97 Madison

ROH, JAMES L. “Jim”, 80 McFarland

RUNEY, Joyce Helen, 67 Madison

RYAN, Gloria J., 92 Reedsburg

SALZIEDER, Jeannette Elizabeth, 89 Oshkosh/Madison

SCHAEFFER, Charles G., 84 Cross Plains

SCHMITZ, Roger J., 83 Janesville

TIPLER, Keith E. “Tip”, 90 Madison

VANCE, Mary Ann, 73 Middleton

VIRNOCHE, Ellen, 89 Madison

VON BERGEN, Mickey, 77 Madison

WALKER, Romona Ann “Monie”, 91 Marshall

WIRTH, Wayne L., 87 Madison

SEIFERT, Katherine M. “Kay”, 70, Friday at home Middleton

WILDISH, Blanche, 94, Wednesday at Wellington Meadows Fort Atkinson

