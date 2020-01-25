OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, January 26, 2020

ANDERSON, Thomas Lee Madison
BJORK, Thomas Werner “Tom” Madison
BLOODGOOD, Sharon S., 80 Middleton/Madison
CURNING, John F., Jr., 70 Cottage Grove
EDERER, Carolyn A., 96 Plain/Sauk City
EISELE, David W., 93 Madison
ESSER, Gilbert J., 93 Middleton
FRANK, Werner George Madison
GERBER, Jack Rollin, 4 Stoughton
GRAY, Gene E. Middleton
GOLDSTEIN, Herman, 88 Madison
KOOK, Russell L., 72 Marrimac
LINDSAY, Philip H., 85 Madison
LIPPERT, Janet Claire (Olwell), 79 Ocala, Fla.
MARQUESS, Harlan Earl “Mark”, 88 Madison
MARSH, Helen Fern, 96 Madison
MEYER, Helen M., 91 Monona
MCCREA, Ronald Alan “Ron” Madison
O’BRIEN, Paul Joseph, 93 Madison
You have free articles remaining.
PELECK, Janese (Lalonde) Elkhorn/Madison
PELGRIN, Sherry Lynn, 70 Milwaukee
PITZNER, Ricki Lu, 72 Madison
RILEY, Robert Eugene, 82 Cross Plains
ROBY, Jr., Harlow (Pete) Scammon, 87 Madison
SADEK, Marci L., 65 Lodi
SCHALLER, Joan M. (Brice), 86 Madison
SCHMITZ, Alice E., 91 Waunakee/Bonita Springs
SCHULTZ, Patricia “Pat” Ann (North), 89 Madison
SNOWDEN, Mary Louise (Rutan), 96 Madison
STORLIE, Ramon D., 90 Deerfield
TAYLOR, William “Bill” H., 85 Rock Springs
TRYON, Steven Kramer, 79 Stoughton
WEISMAN, Rose Mary (Hellenbrand), 83 Necedah
FITZSIMMONS, James E., 90, died Monday, Jan. 20, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville Mineral Point/Jonesdale
MINDHAM, Wayne W., 82, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Gundersen Health Care Boscobel
RYAN, Nicholas, 3 to 8 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
VANDERHOEF, Father Michael (Richard), 3 to 7 p.m, visitation only, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 N. Seventh St., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
￼Denotes organ donor