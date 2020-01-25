OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, January 26, 2020
ANDERSON, Thomas Lee Madison

BJORK, Thomas Werner “Tom” Madison

BLOODGOOD, Sharon S., 80 Middleton/Madison

CURNING, John F., Jr., 70 Cottage Grove

EDERER, Carolyn A., 96 Plain/Sauk City

EISELE, David W., 93 Madison

ESSER, Gilbert J., 93 Middleton

FRANK, Werner George Madison

GERBER, Jack Rollin, 4 Stoughton

GRAY, Gene E. Middleton

GOLDSTEIN, Herman, 88 Madison

KOOK, Russell L., 72 Marrimac

LINDSAY, Philip H., 85 Madison

LIPPERT, Janet Claire (Olwell), 79 Ocala, Fla.

MARQUESS, Harlan Earl “Mark”, 88 Madison

MARSH, Helen Fern, 96 Madison

MEYER, Helen M., 91 Monona

MCCREA, Ronald Alan “Ron” Madison

O’BRIEN, Paul Joseph, 93 Madison

PELECK, Janese (Lalonde) Elkhorn/Madison

PELGRIN, Sherry Lynn, 70 Milwaukee

PITZNER, Ricki Lu, 72 Madison

RILEY, Robert Eugene, 82 Cross Plains

ROBY, Jr., Harlow (Pete) Scammon, 87 Madison

SADEK, Marci L., 65 Lodi

SCHALLER, Joan M. (Brice), 86 Madison

SCHMITZ, Alice E., 91 Waunakee/Bonita Springs

SCHULTZ, Patricia “Pat” Ann (North), 89 Madison

SNOWDEN, Mary Louise (Rutan), 96 Madison

STORLIE, Ramon D., 90 Deerfield

TAYLOR, William “Bill” H., 85 Rock Springs

TRYON, Steven Kramer, 79 Stoughton

WEISMAN, Rose Mary (Hellenbrand), 83 Necedah

FITZSIMMONS, James E., 90, died Monday, Jan. 20, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville Mineral Point/Jonesdale

MINDHAM, Wayne W., 82, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Gundersen Health Care Boscobel

RYAN, Nicholas, 3 to 8 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

VANDERHOEF, Father Michael (Richard), 3 to 7 p.m, visitation only, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 N. Seventh St., Madison

