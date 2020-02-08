OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, February 9, 2020

BALDWIN, Janice Murphy (nee Marjorie Janice Murphy); Middleton   

CHITWOOD, Rose, 101; Boscobel                                  

CHITWOOD, Ruby Elise, 95; Oshkosh / Blue River           

COTA, Kurt W. 83; Boulder Junction                    

DAILEY, Beatrice "Jane"; Spring Green                 

ELLICKSON, Scott, 47; Middleton                   

FREDERICK, Emogene M. (Simon), 90; Middleton           

HUBBARD, Allan P., 90; Madison                                

HUNT, Arlene Marion; Madison                                 

JOHNSON, Douglas, 86; Stoughton                          

JOHNSON, Jacqueline A. (Zindars), 91; Waunakee      

KRAEMER, Louise Margaret, 96; Plain                        

KUEHN, Mariellen Laucht, 80; Madison                        

LUCEY, Dean M., 92; Black Earth                                

LUNDA, Farol Irma, 87; Waunakee                             

LURIE, Lois Cone, 90; Madison                                   

MANTHE, Lucille E., 94; Leeds                                      

MCFARLANE, Lynne M., 63; Madison/Sun Prairie          

MELL, Donald H., 93; Portage                                 

OLSON, Betty J. (Krohn), 91; Madison                       

PATTON, Christopher M. "Chris", 47; Madison / Whitewater    

RYAN, Patrick James; Madison                                 

SCHALLER, Ronald Dean, 85; McFarland                     

SIEBERT, Arved "Archie", 71; McFarland                  

SUBERA, Roy Ernest, 94; Oregon                         

SULLIVAN, Patrick Thomas, Sr.; Edgerton                    

THOME, Margaret "Peggy", 75; Madison                  

VOGTS, Robert W., 83; Portage                                

WILLIAMS, Richard "Dick"; Friendship                    

YOUNG, Bonnie J., 83; Madison                        

IVES, Michael-12 p.m.-4 p.m., MEMORIAL GATHERING ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

KOOK, Russell-1 p.m.-4 p.m., MEMORIAL GATHERING ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

ROSS, ​Shirley S., VISITATION ONLY/NO FD, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., ​Blue Bar Quilts, 6333 University Avenue, Middleton

SPATARO, SR., Joseph-1 p.m.-4 p.m., MEMORIAL GATHERING ONLY, First Presbyterian Church, 258 Lodi St., Lodi

VANG, Pao Kue, VISITATION ONLY, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., ​Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

