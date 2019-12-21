OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, December 22, 2019
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, December 22, 2019

CARPENTER, Betty Kolb, 89 Madison

CASE, Sherman Q., 90 Portage

DAHMEN, Charlene M., 89 Waunakee

DAWSON, Carroll H., 93 Madison/Sun Prairie

DISCH, Shirley A., 89 New Glarus

ERICKSON, Barbara Jane, 93 Madison

FITZGERALD, Marilyn Field (Cullen), 90 Janesville

GLEED, Richard C. “Dick”, 80 Rockton, Ill.

HALL, Gary Ardon, 87 Madison

HANSON, Scott W., 59 Stoughton

HARRISON, Robert Vern, 90 Madison

JENSEN, Martin J., 81 Appleton/Madison/Marshall

KAMPMEIER, Maxine M. (Olson), 90 McFarland

LEVINE, Daniel J., 34 Madison

MCREYNOLDS Geraldine A., 96 Fennimore

NESTHUS, Myrtle Lorraine (Strand), 95 Deerfield

OEHLKERS, Robert Arthur Monona

PRATT, William (Bill) Lake Placid, Fla.

ROSS, Shirley Spohn, 89 Middleton

SKOIEN, Douglas James “Doug”, 64 Stoughton

TABACHNICK, Jeanne, 91 Madison

TEGTMEYER, Jr., Gamber F. Steamboat Springs, Colo.

TILDEN, Karen M. “Mickey”, 80 Windsor

TOAL, Charles “Andy”, 54 Madison

WILLIAMS, David P., 58 Oregon

ZIERATH, Dr. David L., 77 Middleton

ARMSTRONG, Richard Eugene, 87, Dec. 14 at Stoughton Meadows Stoughton

KAISER, Lucille D. “Lou” Lucy, 87, Saturday at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City Dickeyville

MAURER, Kevin, 59, Nov. 9 Madison/Middleton

TISDALE, Edith M., 84, Friday at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center Blue River

HERRLING, Kimberly, Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., GWFH, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

WOLFSON, Barbara, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

