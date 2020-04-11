OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, April 12, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, April 12, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ANDERSON, Janice F. "Jan", 85; Madison                           

BARTELS, Lucille, 91; De Forest                                          

BERGELAND, Russell Clayton, 64; Brooklyn                         

BROWN, Betty P., 93; Madison                                           

BOYLE, Prof. Emeritus William C. "Bill"; Madison                     

CLARK, Sara Jane (Heaney), 69; Waunakee                        

CLEASBY, Charlene Mae, 88; Cottage Grove                       

COOPER, Dennis J., 77; Middleton                                

CRAHEN, Robert L., 87; Waunakee                               

DAVIS, Thomas "Tom"; Madison                                 

FARRELL, Kevin Richard, 66; Mount Horeb                          

FLECK, John Paul, 54; Mt. Horeb                                 

FORBUSH, Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth, 86; Madison                  

FREESE, Beverly Jean Bliss, 100; Madison                          

GEORGANDIS, Grace (nee Rakentzes), 95; Madison / Baltimore, Md. 

GIESEN, Esther Marian, 96; Madison                                    

HARMS, Dan; Blue River                                                   

HAWKINSON, Phillip D. "Hawk", 81; Stoughton                

HELFRECHT, Kenneth; Madison                                      

HILGERS, LaVonne (Mary), 82; Madison / Stone Lake        

HOWARD, Mitchell "Mitch" Lee, 69; McFarland                   

JOHNSON, M. Elnora, 93; Stoughton                                

KASPUTA, David John, 94; Oregon                        

KIRCHER, Claire Rose, 64; Madison                                  

KNEUBUHLER, Hans A., 88; Wisconsin Dells           

KOENIG, Warren G., 58; Sun Prairie / Fall River      

KOPP, Wesly E., 88; Dodgeville                           

LEWIS, Dr. Michael; McFarland                                     

LINE, David Scott, 53; Madison                                   

MAINGUTH, Ronald James, 76; Paco, Texas         

MARKS, Kristi Lee, 62; Dane                                        

MCCLUSKEY, Darrell "Mac", 94; Prairie du Sac               

MORGAN, Le Eldra, 96; Madison                                        

NELSON, Elizabeth Anderson, 53; Stoughton                    

OLTMAN, John Edward, New Glarus                                   

PETERSON, Mildred Elaine "Millie", 95; Madison                 

PINKERTON, Jocelyn Diane, Chicago, Ill.                               

PELANEK, Geraldine M., 97; Lodi                                          

REINDAHL, Willis Lee "Bill", 92; Oregon                           

RILEY, Carlene Ann (Thornton), 84; Madison / Oregon  

RIPP, Rosemarie S. "Rosie"; Cross Plains                                

ROESECKY, Marguerite (Marge) Catherine; Madison      

SCHULZ, Herbert W., 80; Lake Denton / Waterloo               

SLINDE, Hans Edwin, 67; Oregon                                

SLITER, Dolores Roberta, 90; Madison

TIETZ, Christine R. (nee Zardus), 74; Madison                 

TSCHIDA, Donald M. 86; Madison                                  

WALTERS, Elizabeth "Lea"; Madison                             

WILKENING, Maj. Gen. Al, 74; Brooklyn

WUSTMANN, Robert "Bob" F., 90; DeForest               

OTHER DEATHS

CLAUSEN, William L., 87, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Chamomile Assisted Living.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics