OBIT INDEX WSJ for Sunday, April 12, 2020

ANDERSON, Janice F. "Jan", 85; Madison
BARTELS, Lucille, 91; De Forest
BERGELAND, Russell Clayton, 64; Brooklyn
BROWN, Betty P., 93; Madison
BOYLE, Prof. Emeritus William C. "Bill"; Madison
CLARK, Sara Jane (Heaney), 69; Waunakee
CLEASBY, Charlene Mae, 88; Cottage Grove
COOPER, Dennis J., 77; Middleton
CRAHEN, Robert L., 87; Waunakee
DAVIS, Thomas "Tom"; Madison
FARRELL, Kevin Richard, 66; Mount Horeb
FLECK, John Paul, 54; Mt. Horeb
FORBUSH, Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth, 86; Madison
FREESE, Beverly Jean Bliss, 100; Madison
GEORGANDIS, Grace (nee Rakentzes), 95; Madison / Baltimore, Md.
GIESEN, Esther Marian, 96; Madison
HARMS, Dan; Blue River
HAWKINSON, Phillip D. "Hawk", 81; Stoughton
HELFRECHT, Kenneth; Madison
HILGERS, LaVonne (Mary), 82; Madison / Stone Lake
HOWARD, Mitchell "Mitch" Lee, 69; McFarland
JOHNSON, M. Elnora, 93; Stoughton
KASPUTA, David John, 94; Oregon
KIRCHER, Claire Rose, 64; Madison
KNEUBUHLER, Hans A., 88; Wisconsin Dells
KOENIG, Warren G., 58; Sun Prairie / Fall River
KOPP, Wesly E., 88; Dodgeville
LEWIS, Dr. Michael; McFarland
LINE, David Scott, 53; Madison
MAINGUTH, Ronald James, 76; Paco, Texas
MARKS, Kristi Lee, 62; Dane
MCCLUSKEY, Darrell "Mac", 94; Prairie du Sac
MORGAN, Le Eldra, 96; Madison
NELSON, Elizabeth Anderson, 53; Stoughton
OLTMAN, John Edward, New Glarus
PETERSON, Mildred Elaine "Millie", 95; Madison
PINKERTON, Jocelyn Diane, Chicago, Ill.
PELANEK, Geraldine M., 97; Lodi
REINDAHL, Willis Lee "Bill", 92; Oregon
RILEY, Carlene Ann (Thornton), 84; Madison / Oregon
RIPP, Rosemarie S. "Rosie"; Cross Plains
ROESECKY, Marguerite (Marge) Catherine; Madison
SCHULZ, Herbert W., 80; Lake Denton / Waterloo
SLINDE, Hans Edwin, 67; Oregon
SLITER, Dolores Roberta, 90; Madison
TIETZ, Christine R. (nee Zardus), 74; Madison
TSCHIDA, Donald M. 86; Madison
WALTERS, Elizabeth "Lea"; Madison
WILKENING, Maj. Gen. Al, 74; Brooklyn
WUSTMANN, Robert "Bob" F., 90; DeForest
CLAUSEN, William L., 87, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Chamomile Assisted Living.
