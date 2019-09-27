GRAVES, Kenneth L., 80Portage

RUSSELL, Kathleen Marie (Imhoff), 77Verona

BREMIGAN, Charles F. Jr., 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee

KINZEL, Ralph, 1 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

PENN, S. Joan, 2:30 p.m., Waterford at Fitchburg, 5440 Caddis Bend, Fitchburg

SCHEDEL, Lillian, 11 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland

SCHMIDTKNECHT, Andrew John, 12 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

STALEY, Arleigh, 11 a.m., at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Oregon

TUTTLE, Norman “Norm” R., 11:30 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

WESSEL, Allan T. “Al”, 11 a.m., Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison

WILD, Gerald, 11 a.m., at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

