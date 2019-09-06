TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BAUSCH, Paul John, 64; Minneapolis, Minn.
HEFTY, Lawrence Duane, 79; Mount Horeb
FUNERALS
BIRDSALL, Daniel, 10:00 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
HANSON, Raymond, 1 p.m., Oakwood Village East, 5883 American Parkway, Madison
KUEHNI, Kori, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
LA FAVE, Gary, 10:30 a.m., St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, 8944 County Hwy Y, Sauk City
ODELL, Betty, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Aster Assisted Living, 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove
PRUSAITIS, Paul, 12 noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
VITENSE, Robert “Bob” A., 10am until 1pm, Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest
WILLIAMS, Frances Turner, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m, Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison
