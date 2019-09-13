TODAY'S OBITUARIES

STARR, Gertrude “Trudy” Laura, 95; Madison                          

OTHER DEATHS

JINKINS, Tom, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Southwest Health Center, Platteville, WI

WETTER, Stanley E. "Butch", 63, Thursday, Sept. 12, Mercy Hospital; Dubuque, Iowa

TODAY'S FUNERALS

JOHNSON, Samuel, 11:00 am, Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wis 53705

