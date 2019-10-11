TODAY'S OBITUARIES
OTHER DEATHS
WOLF, Keith Robert, 35, Sept. 27, 2019 at home, Leeds (Columbia Co.), Wis.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BERGER, Lance Jeffery, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Edge-O-Dells Resort, N555 US Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells
CHIZEK, Shirley, 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi
CRAWLEY, William, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
CZACHOR, Bradley, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison
DURAN, Brian, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Gunderson Cross Plains Funeral and Cremation Care, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains
GUSTAFSON, David, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
LARSON, LaVonne M., 11am, St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest
LUND, Jeffrey O., 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
PAPILILA, Ruth W., 1:00 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona
PODELL, Mary N., 1:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
SMIEJA, Georgia, 4 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SNOW, Lindsey, 3:30 pm, Glacier Edge Elementary School, 800 Kimball Lane, Verona
STARK, Melvin, 12:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie
WEBER, Walter “Wally” “Mike”, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland
WOLF, Keith R. “Wolfie”, 3:00 pm, Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County Highway C, DeForest
