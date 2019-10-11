TODAY'S OBITUARIES

OTHER DEATHS

WOLF, Keith Robert, 35, Sept. 27, 2019 at home, Leeds (Columbia Co.), Wis.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BERGER, Lance Jeffery, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Edge-O-Dells Resort, N555 US Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells

CHIZEK, Shirley, 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi

CRAWLEY, William, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

CZACHOR, Bradley, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison

DURAN, Brian, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Gunderson Cross Plains Funeral and Cremation Care, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains

GUSTAFSON, David, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

KAUER, Rheta R., 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Delavan
 
KLAHN, Judith A. (Applegate), 11:00 a.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

LARSON, LaVonne M., 11am, St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest

LUND, Jeffrey O., 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

PAPILILA, Ruth W., 1:00 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona

PODELL, Mary N., 1:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

SMIEJA, Georgia, 4 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

SNOW, Lindsey, 3:30 pm, Glacier Edge Elementary School, 800 Kimball Lane, Verona

STARK, Melvin, 12:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie

WEBER, Walter “Wally” “Mike”, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland

WOLF, Keith R. “Wolfie”, 3:00 pm, Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County Highway C, DeForest

