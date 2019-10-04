TODAY'S OBITUARIES

MELLUM, Virgil G., 98; Madison

SPROULE, Warren A., 92; Madison

STRAND, Jeff, 56; Hollandale

WHITT, JR., Boyd, 68; Aurora, Ill.

OTHER DEATHS

ODDO, Elsie "Elyse" Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 95, Sept. 16; Sun City Center, Fla./Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee

SAMPSON, Ila M., Thursday; Cuba City

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BECKFIELD, David, 2 to 6 p.m., Babes Grill & Bar, 5614 Schroeder Road, Madison

EVANS, James W., 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison

HILL, Selmar Kent, noon, Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison

JOHNSON, Gladys, 11 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery, Shennington

LUNDT, Peter, 3 to 5 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

MILLER, Shane, 2 p.m., New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth

REAMER, Iris Nan, 11 a.m, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove

THORNTON, Fred, burial only, 2 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Springrose Road, Verona

WILDE, Elaine, 1 to 5 p.m., Madison Elks Lodge, 711 Jenifer St.

WILLIAMS, Darcy Elaine, visitation only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

WILLIAMS, Robert, 1 p.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St., Madison 

Events

