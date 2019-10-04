TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MELLUM, Virgil G., 98; Madison
SPROULE, Warren A., 92; Madison
STRAND, Jeff, 56; Hollandale
WHITT, JR., Boyd, 68; Aurora, Ill.
OTHER DEATHS
ODDO, Elsie "Elyse" Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 95, Sept. 16; Sun City Center, Fla./Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee
SAMPSON, Ila M., Thursday; Cuba City
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BECKFIELD, David, 2 to 6 p.m., Babes Grill & Bar, 5614 Schroeder Road, Madison
EVANS, James W., 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison
HILL, Selmar Kent, noon, Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison
JOHNSON, Gladys, 11 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery, Shennington
LUNDT, Peter, 3 to 5 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
MILLER, Shane, 2 p.m., New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth
REAMER, Iris Nan, 11 a.m, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove
THORNTON, Fred, burial only, 2 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Springrose Road, Verona
WILDE, Elaine, 1 to 5 p.m., Madison Elks Lodge, 711 Jenifer St.
WILLIAMS, Darcy Elaine, visitation only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
WILLIAMS, Robert, 1 p.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
