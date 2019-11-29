BROWN, Donald R., 79 Edgerton
HENDRICKSON, Natalie R., 92 Poynette / Lodi
RAMSEY, Wilma E., 86 Sarasota, Fla.
REYNOLDS, Roy R., 85 Lodi
WHITSON, Thaya “Terri”, 86 Fitchburg
ALERY, Thomas, 11:00AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison
BERGEMAN, James, 12:00PM at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison
BOWMAN, Joyce, 10:00AM-1:00PM at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51, Stoughton
LUSSON, Carolyn Lenore, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison
LYBEK, Charles, 1:00PM-2:30PM at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
MANHART, Janet E., 11:00 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison
OLSON, Judith P., VISITATION ONLY, 1:00-4:00 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison
REINKE, Vilma M., 2:00 p.m., Informed Choice Funeral Chapel, Cress Funeral Home, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.