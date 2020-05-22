Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, May 23, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

MALONE, Daniel Ward, 68 Sun Prairie

HELLENBRAND, David, 11 a.m., livestream funeral through Gunderson Funeral Home. Please visit the website to follow the link.

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics