OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, March 7, 2020
PEARSON, Jacqui Marie, 70 Camp Douglas

ADLER, William “Bill”, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee

BLOODGOOD, Sharon, 2 p.m., St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 6205 University Ave., Middleton

CURTIS, Erma, 12 noon, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

FACKLAM, Joann, 11 a.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

GIBEAUT, Michael, 12:00 p..m., Rex’s Inn Keeper, 301 Century Avenue, Waunakee

KELLEY, John E., 12:00 p.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie

MCMAHON, Jack C., 1:00 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

O’CONNELL, James, 1 p.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton

PETERSON, Michael Flemming, 11:00 a.m., Curtiss Street Bible Fellowship, 10416 Curtiss Street, Mazomanie

ROBERTS, Newton, 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison

SCHMIDT, Donald R., 11:00 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest

SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., 10:00 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison

SEAVERT, Elizabeth, 1:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

TOOMEY, Donald, 12:00 p.m., Oakwood Village University Woods Resurrection Chapel, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison

WELDA, Charles, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

