OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, March 7, 2020

PEARSON, Jacqui Marie, 70 Camp Douglas
ADLER, William “Bill”, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee
BLOODGOOD, Sharon, 2 p.m., St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 6205 University Ave., Middleton
CURTIS, Erma, 12 noon, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
FACKLAM, Joann, 11 a.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi
GIBEAUT, Michael, 12:00 p..m., Rex’s Inn Keeper, 301 Century Avenue, Waunakee
KELLEY, John E., 12:00 p.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie
MCMAHON, Jack C., 1:00 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
O’CONNELL, James, 1 p.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton
PETERSON, Michael Flemming, 11:00 a.m., Curtiss Street Bible Fellowship, 10416 Curtiss Street, Mazomanie
ROBERTS, Newton, 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison
SCHMIDT, Donald R., 11:00 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest
SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., 10:00 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison
SEAVERT, Elizabeth, 1:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
TOOMEY, Donald, 12:00 p.m., Oakwood Village University Woods Resurrection Chapel, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison
WELDA, Charles, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
