Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, June 6, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ECKELBERG, Chloe Kay; Morrisonville
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BYRNS, Ellen, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, 521 Fair St., Lodi
ELLIS, Brent, 1 p.m., Blooming Grove Cemetery, 723 Pflaum Road, Madison
HORSTMEYER, Victor, 10:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
KOSBAU, Joyce, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona
SALZIEDER, Jeanette, noon, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
VIRNOCHE, Ellen, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.