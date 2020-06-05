Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, June 6, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ECKELBERG, Chloe Kay; Morrisonville

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BYRNS, Ellen, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, 521 Fair St., Lodi

ELLIS, Brent, 1 p.m., Blooming Grove Cemetery, 723 Pflaum Road, Madison

HORSTMEYER, Victor, 10:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

KOSBAU, Joyce, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona

SALZIEDER, Jeanette, noon, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

VIRNOCHE, Ellen, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison

