FRITZ, Robert, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison

GANAHL, Ryan, 2:30 PM, Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison.

HARALSON, Kathryn, 1 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

LOFGREN, Joan “Carol”, 3:00 p.m., Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd., Madison

NEWMAN, Jeffrey, 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

NOLDEN, Lorraine “Lorie”, 11:00 AM, Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Hwy N, Sun Prairie

OLSON, Louise 11:00 AM, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison

SCHULZ, Betty, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

SKARDA, Virginia, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dane American Legion Post No. 503, 124 N Military Road, Dane

SMITH, Joyce, 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 North Main St., Cottage Grove

STONE, Jeffrey, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

ZOGBAUM, Dale J., 12 Noon, Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Drive, Madison

Celebrate
the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, July 13, 2019
