LEHMAN, Herbert W. “Herb” Jr., 66 Shawano

HAMPTON, Shelton Madison

PENSEL, Wallace Adam “Wally”, 83 East Dubuque

DANIELS, Beverly J., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Babes Sports Bar and Grill, 5613 Schroeder Rd., Madison

HER, Kou, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., OregonMiddleton

GUNDECK, Elaine E., 11:00 a.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St, DeForest

LABELLE, Delores, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

MILLER, Doreen, 2 p.m., Amundson Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge

NELSON, Peter M., 4:00—7:00 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

NORSETTER, Philipp, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., VFW Post No. 1318, 133 E Lakeside St., Madison

PALMER, Carol, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Attics Angels Community Room, 8301 Old Sauk Rd., Madison

PARISI, Donna, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave.,

ZASTROW, Dolores, 12 noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, July 20, 2019
