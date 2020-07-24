Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, July 25, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

WENDELBURG, Thomas Gene "Tom"; Middleton

OTHER DEATHS

FIGI, Ray W., 90, Thursday at his home; Cuba City

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BELZER, Benjamin Noble Metz, 4 to 6 p.m. drive-thru visitation, Myric Park Main Shelter, 789 Myric Park Drive, LaCrosse

KNUTESON, Donald, 10 a.m., Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette

MBANUGO, Eunice, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

