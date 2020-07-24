Obit Index WSJ for Saturday, July 25, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
WENDELBURG, Thomas Gene "Tom"; Middleton
OTHER DEATHS
FIGI, Ray W., 90, Thursday at his home; Cuba City
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BELZER, Benjamin Noble Metz, 4 to 6 p.m. drive-thru visitation, Myric Park Main Shelter, 789 Myric Park Drive, LaCrosse
KNUTESON, Donald, 10 a.m., Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette
MBANUGO, Eunice, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
