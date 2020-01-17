OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, January 18, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
AMENT, Deri, 74; Baraboo
OTHER DEATHS
SCHILDGEN, Raymond, 99, died on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Orchard Manor in Lancaster; Cassville
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BLOCHWITZ, Jane E., 11 a.m., Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd Street, Windsor
CLARK, Sharon, 1:30 pm., Forest Hill Mausoleum, 1 Speedway Road, Madison
GRENGG, Walter M., 12 p.m., First Unitarian Society Meeting House, 900 University Bay Dr., Madison
LUBKEMAN, William, VISITATION ONLY, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
MARTENS, Geraldine, visitation 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 N. Gammon Rd., Madison
SPARKS, James, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Rd., Madison
