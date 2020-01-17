OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, January 18, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

OTHER DEATHS

TODAY'S FUNERALS

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

AMENT, Deri, 74; Baraboo                                                

OTHER DEATHS

SCHILDGEN, Raymond, 99, died on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Orchard Manor in Lancaster; Cassville 

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BLOCHWITZ, Jane E., 11 a.m., Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd Street, Windsor

CLARK, Sharon, 1:30 pm., Forest Hill Mausoleum, 1 Speedway Road, Madison

GRENGG, Walter M., 12 p.m., First Unitarian Society Meeting House, 900 University Bay Dr., Madison

LUBKEMAN, William, VISITATION ONLY, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

MARTENS, Geraldine, visitation 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 N. Gammon Rd., Madison

SPARKS, James, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Rd., Madison

