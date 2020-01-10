OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, January 11, 2020

COLCLASURE, Matthew A., 37Madison
NASON, Joseph Thomas, Jr., 56Statesboro, Ga.
BAKER, Mary, 11:30 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 825 S. Van Buren St., Stoughton
DOSHER, Michael, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon
HEWITT, Elizabeth, 11 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
KAMPMEIER, Maxine, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitation only, McFarland American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland
O’CONNELL, Debra, 11 a.m., Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison
ODEGARD, Ronald, noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
SPLETT, Carolyn, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
STEAFFENS, Patricia “Pat”, 11 a.m., Stoughton United Methodist Church, 535 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton
TESCHENDORF, Marlin, noon, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 North Whitney Way, Madison
WOLFE, Phyllis, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
