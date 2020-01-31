OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, February 1, 2020

DURR, Wayne W. Antigo
DUPPLER, Jeanne M. “Margaret”, 90 Verona
ROSSER, Jr., Roy Llewellyn “Boomps” Evansville
BLANK, Darrell11:00 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison
BOYD, Marianne,11:00 a.m., Oakwood Prairie Ridge – Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison
DARCY, Thomas, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison
GEHN, Helen, 11 a.m., Midland United Methodist Church, 10235 County Road KP, Mazomanie
GOOCH, Barbara, VISITATION ONLY 10:00AM – 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
GRAY, Gene, 12 noon, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
GULLICKSON, Gladys, 12 noon, Barneveld Lutheran Church, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld
MOYER, David B.VISITATION ONLY 1:00PM – 4:00 p.m., Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Avenue, Verona
MYER, Josefa Whitman, VISITATION ONLY 1:00PM – 2:30 p.m., Attic Angel Garden Room, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton
NONN, Alfred, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
WEINSENSAL, Stella,11:30 a.m., Saint Albert The Great Catholic Church, 2420 Saint Albert Drive, Sun Prairie
