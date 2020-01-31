OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, February 1, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, February 1, 2020

DURR, Wayne W. Antigo

DUPPLER, Jeanne M. “Margaret”, 90 Verona

ROSSER, Jr., Roy Llewellyn “Boomps” Evansville

BLANK, Darrell11:00 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison

BOYD, Marianne,11:00 a.m., Oakwood Prairie Ridge – Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison

DARCY, Thomas, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison

GEHN, Helen, 11 a.m., Midland United Methodist Church, 10235 County Road KP, Mazomanie

GOOCH, Barbara, VISITATION ONLY 10:00AM – 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

GRAY, Gene, 12 noon, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

GULLICKSON, Gladys, 12 noon, Barneveld Lutheran Church, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld

MOYER, David B.VISITATION ONLY 1:00PM – 4:00 p.m., Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Avenue, Verona

MYER, Josefa Whitman, VISITATION ONLY 1:00PM – 2:30 p.m., Attic Angel Garden Room, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton

NONN, Alfred, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

WEINSENSAL, Stella,11:30 a.m., Saint Albert The Great Catholic Church, 2420 Saint Albert Drive, Sun Prairie

