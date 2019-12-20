OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, December 21, 2019

ADAS, Sandra Carman, 75 Wauwatosa
EFFLAND, Lt. Cmdr. James N. Green Bay
RUDER, Lorraine L., 92 Marshfield
CIBARICH, August L. “Augie”, 11 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
DEVINE, John, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton
JOHNSON, James R., 11 a.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
You have free articles remaining.
KINDERMAN, Harvey C., 11 a.m., Christian Faith Moravian Church, 805 E. Holum St., DeForest
MAURITZ, John, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 speedway Road, Madison
PETERSON, Tyrone, 4 to 7 p.m., Ho-Chunk Community Center, 4724 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison
SMITH, Gerald, 3 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5475 Portage Road, Madison
STEUER, Harvey C. 11 a.m., Tree of Life Chapel at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison
TRUSCHINSKI, Robert, noon, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.