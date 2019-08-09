THOMSON, Betty-Ross Hattiesburg
DANZ, Steven, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5434 Scherbel Road, Black Earth
DEVAULT, Margaret, 10:45 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
JOHNSON, Kaden, 10 a.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
KLECKER, Josephine, 11:00 am, Holy Family Catholic Church, 120 S. Beebe St., Marshall
LAXTON, Wendy Lynn, 2:00-4:00 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona.
LOOS, Edward, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
MEAD, Andrew Howard “Andy”, 3—8 p.m. 6010 S Highlands Ave., Madison
MCCOY, Gary, 1 p.m., The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive., Madison
NICHOLS, Judith, 11:00 a.m., 401 South Owen Street, Madison
OLSEN, Patricia, 11 a.m., County Line Cemetery, County Line Road, Dane Township
RENZ, Randy, 11:30 a.m., Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
SMALL, Delores, 12 noon, Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette
WOELKE, Kim Robert, 12 p.m., Ameican Legion Post #271, Poynette
ZINGG, Kenneth H, 11:00 am, St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.