HANDLER, Jannice C. (Petry), 51 Madison

HAZEN, Robert G., 92 Bagley

DARGA, Ronald F. “Ron” “Duke”, 4:00 to 7:00, 5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr, Verona

KUNDERT, Marleen, 11 a.m., Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison

PAUSTIAN, Mildred, 11:00 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 710 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee

TEWS, Sandra, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, August 3, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.