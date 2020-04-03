OBIT INDEX WSJ for Saturday, April 4, 2020
MULOCK, Donald Lee, 80; Baraboo                                                  

SISSON, Carolyn Ann Weber, 88; Belleville / Locust Grove, Va.         

KINGERY, Roger, age 81, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence in Livingston, Wis.

KNUTSON, Daniel, age 70, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence in Montfort, Wis.

WIEGMAN, Paul P., age 89, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence in Hazel Green, Wis.

