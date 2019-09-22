TODAY'S OBITUARIES
LEE, Linda (Utynek), 72; Portage
LIEBENSTEIN, Donna J., 89; Woodruff
SUMMERS, Irene Mae (Gaetzke), 90; Sun Prairie/ Madison/ Lodi
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BRIDGE, William, 11 a.m., Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison
GEISLER, Lillian, 11 a.m., Oakwood Village West, Resurrection Chapel, 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison
IRLBECK, Margaret, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 South Owen Drive, Madison
KREGNESS, Joshua, 11 a.m., Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison
VILLARREAL, Alberto, 10:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
To plant a tree in memory of September OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.