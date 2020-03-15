OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, March 16, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Klee, Eugene H., 87; Madison

OTHER DEATHS

TODAY'S FUNERALS

McCONNELL, Elizabeth, 9:30 to 11 a.m., McFarland Lutheran, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland

ROTH, Donald, 11 a.m. to noon, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

DICKSON, William, 12:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

HUBER, Bonnie L. (Polluck), 1 p.m., Calvary Gospel Church, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison

