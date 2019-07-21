WALSTEAD, Clifford Leroy, 80 Muscoda

BOWDEN, Mary Louise, 90, Saturday Cuba City

ESSER, Robert, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

PA, Vue, 12 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, 714 N. Owaissa St., Appleton

Celebrate
the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, July 22, 2019
