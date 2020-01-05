OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 6, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 6, 2020

KARLS, Diane M., 83 Lodi

KREITZMANN, David M., 62 Pewaukee

SMITH, Catherine M. “Katie” Waunakee

SPARKS, Michelle K., 68 Verona

TERBILCOX, Frederick Charles, 93 Baraboo

BOARDMAN, William H., 76; Reedsburg, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Funeral services 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance can be made to Touched Twice Clinic, in care of Trinity Baptist Church, 200 S. Golf Course Road, Reedsburg, WI 53959.

BECK, August “Augie”, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee

HOVSEPIAN, Garabed, noon, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 6205 University Ave., Madison

POWERS, Betty, 11 a.m., Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St., Madison

SANDLIN, Marijo, noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

STANEK, Lorraine, 3 p.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

TAYLOR, Donald, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

WILLBORN, Richard, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

