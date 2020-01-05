OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 6, 2020

BOARDMAN, William H., 76; Reedsburg, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Funeral services 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance can be made to Touched Twice Clinic, in care of Trinity Baptist Church, 200 S. Golf Course Road, Reedsburg, WI 53959.