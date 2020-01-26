OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 27, 2020

ARBEGUST, Lon, 70 Richland Center
NONN, Alfred J., 97 Middleton
Zweifel, Ruth Ann, 79 Belleville
BALISTRERI, Joseph A., Jr., 11 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison
CHATELIN, Francisca, 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive
You have free articles remaining.
ESSER, Gilbert, 5 p.m.-7 p.m VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
MEYER, Helen, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
ROLOFF, Margaret, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. VISTATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
RYAN, Nicholas, 10:30 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison
STORLIE, Ramon “Ray”, VISITATION ONLY, 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road,Deerfield
VANDERHOEF, Father Michael (Richard), Liturgy 9 a.m. and Service 11 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 N. 7th St., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.