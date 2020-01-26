OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 27, 2020
ARBEGUST, Lon, 70 Richland Center

NONN, Alfred J., 97 Middleton

Zweifel, Ruth Ann, 79 Belleville

BALISTRERI, Joseph A., Jr., 11 a.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison

CHATELIN, Francisca, 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive

ESSER, Gilbert, 5 p.m.-7 p.m VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

MEYER, Helen, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona

ROLOFF, Margaret, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. VISTATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

RYAN, Nicholas, 10:30 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison

STORLIE, Ramon “Ray”, VISITATION ONLY, 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road,Deerfield

VANDERHOEF, Father Michael (Richard), Liturgy 9 a.m. and Service 11 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 N. 7th St., Madison

