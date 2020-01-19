OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 20, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BRAUSEN, Judith, 78; Madison

VAN WIE, John, 74; Wisconsin Dells         

VANDERHOEF, Rev. Fr. Michael (Richard), 47; Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BROWN, Francis, visitation only, 4 to 6 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
 
GARTLAND, Francis, 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

KUNZ, Robert, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

MAGNUSON, Janice, 11 a.m., Springdale Lutheran Church, 2752 Town Hall Road, Mount Horeb

NOLDEN, Mary, Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

STRASSMAN, Darlene, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

