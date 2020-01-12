OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 13, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

DICKMAN, Steven Stoughton

FARLEY, Dorothy Jean, 90, Madison

MYKYTYN, Christi, age 44, of McFarland, Wis., formerly of Fennimore, died on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village in Middleton, Wis.

BEYLER, Geary Beyler, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

BRUNSELL, Susan, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

COLCLASURE, Matthew, 3:45 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

OLSON, Tiffany, 5 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb

STRAND, Nedeen, 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

THOMPSON, Karan, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of held at 12 Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics