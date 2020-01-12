OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, January 13, 2020

DICKMAN, Steven Stoughton
FARLEY, Dorothy Jean, 90, Madison
MYKYTYN, Christi, age 44, of McFarland, Wis., formerly of Fennimore, died on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village in Middleton, Wis.
BEYLER, Geary Beyler, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
BRUNSELL, Susan, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
COLCLASURE, Matthew, 3:45 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
OLSON, Tiffany, 5 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
STRAND, Nedeen, 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
THOMPSON, Karan, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi
