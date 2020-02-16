OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, February 17, 2020
Yost, Constance Weber, 93; Madison

BERNING, Colin, visitation only, 3 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

BURKE, Ronald, 11 a.m., Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison

GARRIGAN, Richard, burial, 10 a.m., Forest Hill Cemetery

NEUMAIER, Jenifer, Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

ROX, Ethan, visitation only, 4 to 9 p.m., Vosh nightclub, 1414 Riverside Drive, Lakewood, OH 44107

SANDHU, Avtar, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

OPSAL, Eugene, memorial service, 12:30 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb

