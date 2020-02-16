OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, February 17, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Yost, Constance Weber, 93; Madison
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BERNING, Colin, visitation only, 3 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
BURKE, Ronald, 11 a.m., Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison
GARRIGAN, Richard, burial, 10 a.m., Forest Hill Cemetery
NEUMAIER, Jenifer, Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi
ROX, Ethan, visitation only, 4 to 9 p.m., Vosh nightclub, 1414 Riverside Drive, Lakewood, OH 44107
SANDHU, Avtar, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
OPSAL, Eugene, memorial service, 12:30 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
