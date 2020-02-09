OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, February 10, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
KIERAS, Virginia M., 83; McFarland
KRAEMER, Louise Margaret, 96; Plain
LUCEY, Dean M., 92; Black Earth
OTHER DEATHS
ADRIAN, Minnie D., age 88, Glen Haven, Wis., died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
MARTIN, Joseph, age 93, Highland, Wis., died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Bloomfield Manor, rural Dodgeville.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
SCHALLER, Ron- 12 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
SEVERSON, Burnette- 12 p.m., Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth
VANG, Pao Kue, VISITATION ONLY, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland
