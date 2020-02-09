OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, February 10, 2020

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, February 10, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

KIERAS, Virginia M., 83; McFarland                 

KRAEMER, Louise Margaret, 96; Plain              

LUCEY, Dean M., 92; Black Earth                   

OTHER DEATHS

ADRIAN, Minnie D., age 88, Glen Haven, Wis., died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.

MARTIN, Joseph, age 93, Highland, Wis., died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Bloomfield Manor, rural Dodgeville.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

SCHALLER, Ron- 12 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

SEVERSON, Burnette- 12 p.m., Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth

VANG, Pao Kue, VISITATION ONLY, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics